Japan's Suga Says Will Discuss China, Indo-Pacific With Biden In April - Reports

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday talked about his plans to discuss the approach to China and the implementation of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific initiative with US President Joe Biden during a summit in Washington next month, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Speaking at a press conference, the prime minister mentioned wanting to "build a personal relationship of trust with President Biden and strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance," according to the news outlet.

The Free and Open Indo-Pacific is a Japanese foreign policy initiative to create a rule-based order in the region, with a focus on economic prosperity and commitment to peace and stability. The strategy implies closer cooperation with the United States, Australia and India, amid China's increased influenced in the region.

