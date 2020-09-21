UrduPoint.com
Japan's Suga Seeks To Develop 'Forward-Looking' Relations With South Korea - Reports

Japan's recently appointed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has expressed hopes for "forward-looking" relations with Seoul in his recent letter to President Moon Jae-in, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing the country's presidential office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Japan's recently appointed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has expressed hopes for "forward-looking" relations with Seoul in his recent letter to President Moon Jae-in, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing the country's presidential office.

The letter was sent on Saturday in response to Moon's congratulatory message after Suga was sworn in as the successor of Shinzo Abe.

According to the news agency, the Japanese prime minister seeks to improve relations with South Korea by overcoming "difficult issues," which apparently refers to longstanding disputes over compensating victims of forced labor and the sexual enslavement of women during Japan's colonial rule of Korea.

The news agency added that the South Korean presidential office had not yet announced when Moon would hold phone talks with Suga.

