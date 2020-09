Yoshihide Suga, the newly-elected leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is going to keep Taro Aso as deputy prime minister and finance chief in his new cabinet, Nikkei Shimbun reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Yoshihide Suga, the newly-elected leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is going to keep Taro Aso as deputy prime minister and finance chief in his new cabinet, Nikkei Shimbun reported.

Aso has been in office since December 2012.

Suga won the party's leadership contest earlier on Monday. He will replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is stepping down due to health issues. Suga has vowed to continue his predecessor's policies.