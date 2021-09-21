UrduPoint.com

Japan's Suga To Visit US From September 23-26 To Attend Quad Summit - Senior Official

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will pay a visit to the United States from September 23-26 to participate in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday.

"Prime minister Suga will visit the US from September 23 -26 and partake in the four-party summit.

The leaders are supposed to touch upon different important regional issues, including the fight against the coronavirus," Kato said at a press conference.

Tokyo also hopes to promote the concept of free and open Indo-Pacific through the summit, the official added.

"A separate bilateral meeting between the leaders of Japan and the United States is currently being negotiated," Kato said.

The first-ever in-person summit of Quad ” an informal strategic forum between the United States, Japan, Australia and India ” will take place in Washington on September 24.

