MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that the government was going to make sure that each citizen is guaranteed to receive a shot of the coronavirus vaccine, national media reported.

According to the NHK public news service, Suga told the parliament that he was aware of the fact that Japan was lagging behind other countries in authorizing the use of the vaccines.

At the same time, the prime minister noted that Japan had fewer COVID-19 cases than the western countries, so the clinical trials of the vaccines took a longer time.

Meanwhile, according to Taro Kono, the cabinet minister in charge of the country's vaccination efforts, the government is likely to secure the required number of doses for the priority group in mid-February.

Kono added, as cited by the media outlet, that senior citizens will start receiving a two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in April.

Japan has confirmed over 406,000 coronavirus cases so far, with more than 6,400 fatalities.