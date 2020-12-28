UrduPoint.com
Japan's Suga Vows Provide Coronavirus-Related Health Services During New Year Holidays

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that the health services associated with COVID-19 treatment would be available round the clock during the New Year holidays, the NHK broadcaster reported.

According to the media outlet, Suga told the coronavirus task force during a meeting that COVID-19 test kits, medical services and consultations at hospitals must be available at all times.

The prime minister added that the government would collaborate with local medical institutions to provide people with necessary care during holidays.

Japan has recently registered its first few cases of the new fast-spreading strain of the coronavirus and suspended entry from the United Kingdom and South Africa over two separate COVID-19 variants. The strain of the disease circulating in the UK has already spread to over 20 countries including Japan, which has registered eight such cases.

The island nation has been confirming nearly 4,000 cases a day on average in late December, up from about 2,000-2,500 at the beginning of the month.

