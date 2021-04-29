(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The Japanese car manufacturer Suzuki has decided to halt three plants in India over the unprecedented rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the south Asian nation, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases following the United States and registers currently more than 300,000 new ones per day.

More than 201,000 people have already died of the coronavirus in India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 149.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.14 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.