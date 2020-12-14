UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Symbol Of Year Nods To No-lockdown Virus Strategy

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 02:36 PM

Japan's symbol of year nods to no-lockdown virus strategy

A written character that evokes everything people in Japan were urged to avoid this year -- crowds, confined spaces and close contact with others -- was on Monday voted the country's top linguistic symbol of 2020

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :A written character that evokes everything people in Japan were urged to avoid this year -- crowds, confined spaces and close contact with others -- was on Monday voted the country's top linguistic symbol of 2020.

Although new infections have recently hit record highs, Japan has seen a relatively small coronavirus outbreak overall and never imposed a strict lockdown like those seen elsewhere in the world.

Instead, residents were strongly advised to use their own judgement and steer clear of situations described as "mitsu" -- meaning dense, crowded and close -- to limit the spread of the respiratory disease.

The social distancing message quickly gained a tongue-in-cheek popularity, with the Tokyo governor's call inspiring viral manga strips, techno remixes and even a video game.

Now "mitsu" has been chosen as the character of the year in an annual public ballot organised by the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation.

It took around 14 percent of over 208,000 votes.

Japanese tv stations broadcast the announcement live, as Seihan Mori, master of the ancient Kiyomizu temple in Kyoto, painted the character on a big white panel with an ink-soaked calligraphy brush.

"After the government asked the public to avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces, and places that carry the risk of close contact with strangers... many began acting with 'mitsu' always in mind," the organisation said.

Other contenders in the top 10 for 2020's character, or kanji, were mostly coronavirus-related, such as illness, harm, perish and germs.

Last year's top character was "rei", used in the word "Reiwa", the name of the new imperial era.

nf/kaf/jfx/rbu

Related Topics

World Governor Manga Kyoto Tokyo Temple Japan 2020 TV Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia registers 27,328 new COVID-19 infections

6 minutes ago

Shopkeepers fined over profiteering in lahore

25 seconds ago

Protection of Overseas Pakistanis' properties, ass ..

27 seconds ago

Webinar 'One Health' on December 17

29 seconds ago

Another COVID-19 victim doctor laid to rest in Abb ..

34 seconds ago

17-KM gas pipeline being hydro-tested to inject ad ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.