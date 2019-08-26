Tokyo's Electric Power Company (TEPCO) said Monday it would consider decommissioning at least one of the seven reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant (NPP) in an attempt to secure support from local authorities to restart the plant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Tokyo's Electric Power Company (TEPCO) said Monday it would consider decommissioning at least one of the seven reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant (NPP) in an attempt to secure support from local authorities to restart the plant.

The written statement was made in response to Kashiwazaki Mayor Masahiro Sakurai who demanded in 2017 that the utility come up with a decommissioning plan as a condition for restarting the facility, mothballed since a quake hit the Niigata Prefecture in 2007.

"At the point in time that we can predict when we will be able to secure non-fossil fuel power sources of sufficient scale, we shall take steps, which include decommissioning of one or more of Units 1~5 as option, within five years after the recommencement of operation of Units 6 and 7," it said.

TEPCO, which also manages the defunct Fukushima nuclear plant, said it was working to diversify its power mix in line with Japan's pledge to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by more than a quarter by 2030. The company said it would build wind energy capacities within the next decade.