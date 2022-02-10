(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) found a large amount of what may be melted nuclear fuel at the bottom of the first reactor of the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant, Japanese media said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, TEPCO began an internal investigation of the reactor with a remotely operated vehicle. The company needs to establish the size and form of the nuclear fuel debris in order to remove the reactor's wreckage.

Earlier in the day, TEPCO found a hard dark substance resembling a rock, news agency Kyodo said. The substance is likely nuclear fuel debris. The company promised to prioritize safety during the investigation.

In late December, Japan worked out a strategy on the release of contaminated water from the defunct plant into the Pacific Ocean, including an interim safety assessment by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure that the water release is conducted in line with safety standards.

The Fukushima nuclear disaster occurred on March 11, 2011, when the facility was heavily damaged in a 9.0-magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean, which triggered a massive tsunami that hit the plant and caused three nuclear reactors to melt down. The accident led to the worst nuclear disaster since the 1986 Chernobyl crisis, leading to massive radiation exposure and contamination of surrounding waters.