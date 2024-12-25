Japan's Top Diplomat In China To Address 'challenges'
Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Japanese foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya was due in Beijing on Wednesday for talks with counterpart Wang Yi and other top officials as Tokyo acknowledged "challenges and concerns" in ties.
The visit is Iwaya's first to China since becoming Japan's top diplomat earlier this year.
China and Japan are key trading partners, but increased friction over disputed territories and military spending has frayed ties in recent years.
China imported more than $500 million worth of seafood from Japan in 2022, according to customs data.
Iwaya told reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday that "China represents one of the most important bilateral relationships for us".
"Between Japan and China, there are various possibilities but also multiple challenges and concerns," he said.
"Both countries possess the heavy responsibilities for the peace and stability of our region and the international community," he added.
China's foreign ministry said Beijing sought to "strengthen dialogue and communication" in order to "properly manage differences" with Japan.
Beijing will "strive to build a constructive and stable China-Japan relationship that meets the requirements of the new era", spokeswoman Mao Ning said.
