Open Menu

Japan's Top Diplomat In China To Address 'challenges'

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Japan's top diplomat in China to address 'challenges'

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Japanese foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya was due in Beijing on Wednesday for talks with counterpart Wang Yi and other top officials as Tokyo acknowledged "challenges and concerns" in ties.

The visit is Iwaya's first to China since becoming Japan's top diplomat earlier this year.

China and Japan are key trading partners, but increased friction over disputed territories and military spending has frayed ties in recent years.

China imported more than $500 million worth of seafood from Japan in 2022, according to customs data.

Iwaya told reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday that "China represents one of the most important bilateral relationships for us".

"Between Japan and China, there are various possibilities but also multiple challenges and concerns," he said.

"Both countries possess the heavy responsibilities for the peace and stability of our region and the international community," he added.

China's foreign ministry said Beijing sought to "strengthen dialogue and communication" in order to "properly manage differences" with Japan.

Beijing will "strive to build a constructive and stable China-Japan relationship that meets the requirements of the new era", spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

Related Topics

China Visit Mao Beijing Tokyo Japan From Top Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2024

8 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024

34 minutes ago
 UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security i ..

UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan

7 hours ago
 Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tu ..

Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm

8 hours ago
 Kuwaiti Cabinet approves bill imposing 15 % tax on ..

Kuwaiti Cabinet approves bill imposing 15 % tax on multinational entities

8 hours ago
 Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035

Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035

8 hours ago
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait

Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait

8 hours ago
 UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts worksho ..

UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts workshop on system to track, implemen ..

8 hours ago
 'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf y ..

'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf youth

9 hours ago
 UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain

UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain

9 hours ago
 148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be cele ..

148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Dec 25

10 hours ago
 Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour o ..

Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour of Italian CG

10 hours ago

More Stories From World