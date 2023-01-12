(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said during a press conference that establishing a constructive and stable relationship with China is essential regardless of the challenges between the two countries.

"China presents an unprecedented and the greatest challenge. At the same time, Japan and China both (have an) important responsibility for regional and global peace and prosperity. The establishment of a constructive and stable relationship by Japan and China is essential for the peace and stability of the international community, including the Indo-Pacific," Hayashi said on Wednesday alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Hayashi also said Japan and the United States will continue to seek to strengthen communication with Beijing, especially in the area of security.

Blinken said he will soon have an opportunity to travel to China in the coming weeks to follow up on President Joe Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and make progress bolstering lines of communication with China.

Japan and the United States have complex and consequential relationships with China, Blinken added.