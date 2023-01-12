UrduPoint.com

Japan's Top Diplomat Says Establishment Of Stable Relations With Beijing Essential

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 05:20 AM

Japan's Top Diplomat Says Establishment of Stable Relations With Beijing Essential

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said during a press conference that establishing a constructive and stable relationship with China is essential regardless of the challenges between the two countries.

"China presents an unprecedented and the greatest challenge. At the same time, Japan and China both (have an) important responsibility for regional and global peace and prosperity. The establishment of a constructive and stable relationship by Japan and China is essential for the peace and stability of the international community, including the Indo-Pacific," Hayashi said on Wednesday alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Hayashi also said Japan and the United States will continue to seek to strengthen communication with Beijing, especially in the area of security.

Blinken said he will soon have an opportunity to travel to China in the coming weeks to follow up on President Joe Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and make progress bolstering lines of communication with China.

Japan and the United States have complex and consequential relationships with China, Blinken added.

Related Topics

China Beijing Progress Same Austin Japan United States Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to thre ..

Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations

4 hours ago
 Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

5 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

5 hours ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

5 hours ago
 Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity t ..

Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity through CPEC: Senator Mushahid ..

5 hours ago
 Five things to know about the International Space ..

Five things to know about the International Space Station

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.