Japan's Top Diplomat to Meet With Lavrov on G20 Ministerial Meeting Sidelines - Reports

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi plans to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, media reported on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi plans to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, media reported on Friday.

The meeting will take place from November 22-23 in the Japanese city of Nagoya.

During the talks, the foreign ministers will discuss freedom of foreign trade, aid for African countries, as well as matters regarding achieving sustainable development goals.

According to Japan's NHK broadcaster, Motegi will also hold bilateral talks with other foreign ministers at the event, but the exact Names of the officials have not been announced yet.

Japan holds the G20 chairmanship for 2019. The country hosted the G20 summit in Osaka in June as well as eight Ministerial Meetings in different locations nationwide.

