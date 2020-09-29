UrduPoint.com
Japan's Top Diplomat To Visit Paris, Berlin Soon For Talks On China Regional Role -Reports

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is due to visit France and Germany from the end of September to early October for talks with his European counterparts on joint efforts to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific region and counteract China's influence, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing government sources

According to the media outlet, Motegi will meet with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to discuss Beijing's military operations and territorial claims in the East China Sea and South China Sea, and ways of cooperation with Paris and Berlin to ensure the safety of maritime commons in the Indo-Pacific region.

Apart from that, the ministers are expected to talk about the easing of travel restrictions between the countries, imposed due to the pandemic.

Over the past several years, China has doubled down on its territorial and maritime claims in the Indo-Pacific region, overlapping with the interests of a number of nations. In particular, Beijing has been locked up in a dispute with Tokyo over a string of uninhabited but resource-rich islets, known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan and the Diaoyu Islands in China. In addition, Beijing has boosted the scale and frequency of its military drills in the Indo-Pacific, prompting the United States and its regional allies � Japan, India and Australia � to enhance strategic cooperation within the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue in response.

