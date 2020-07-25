Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is set to make his first foreign visit since February to travel to the United Kingdom for trade talks in early August, the NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is set to make his first foreign visit since February to travel to the United Kingdom for trade talks in early August, the NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday.

The two countries plan to strike a bilateral trade agreement by December 31, when the UK-EU transition period ends and the existing basis for Britain's relations with third countries ceases to exist.

The focus of talks will be tariffs on automobiles, a key item of Japan's exports to the UK. Another important matter is agriculture imports from Britain. The coronavirus fight will be also on agenda.

Motegi made his latest foreign trip in February, when he visited Germany. Contacts with other countries have since been switched to an online format due to the pandemic.