Japan's Toshiba To Cease Construction Of Coal Power Plants, Move To Renewables - CEO

Wed 11th November 2020

Japan's Toshiba to Cease Construction of Coal Power Plants, Move to Renewables - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Japan's Toshiba Corporation will no longer receive orders for coal power plants and instead boost its participation in renewable energy projects, President and CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Clearly, there will be a paradigm shift in the energy sector globally. As a result, we have decided to stop receiving orders for coal-fired thermal power plants that emit large amounts of carbon dioxide," Kurumatani said, as quoted by Japan's Kyodo news agency.

The Toshiba president said that the company had already seen a decline in interest for new coal power plants, according to the agency.

Kurumatani added that the firm would look to triple its renewable segment sales over the next 10 years, the agency reported.

The latest announcement comes one day after German firm Siemens Energy announced its immediate exit from new coal-based projects.

Since taking office in September, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged to dramatically cut the country's greenhouse gas emissions. On October 30, Suga instructed ministers to accelerate their review of plans that will help Japan reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

