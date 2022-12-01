UrduPoint.com

Japan's Tottori Prefecture To Cull Some 110,000 Chickens Over Bird Flu Outbreak - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2022 | 06:50 AM

Japan's Tottori Prefecture to Cull Some 110,000 Chickens Over Bird Flu Outbreak - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The Japanese prefecture of Tottori will cull about 110,000 chickens to stem the outbreak of bird flu, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

The suspicions of the disease outbreak arose on Wednesday when 40 dead chickens were found at a local farm in the city of Tottori, according to the report. A genetic analysis confirmed the presence of a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza in the dead birds.

A quarantine has been introduced for the transportation of chickens and eggs within a radius of a 3-kilometer (1.8-mile) zone around the epicenter of the infection. In addition, the export of chickens and eggs outside the 10-kilometer zone is also prohibited, the media outlet reported.

This fall, Japan registered bird flu outbreaks in the prefectures of Okayama, Kagawa, Miyagi, and Aomori, as well as on the island of Hokkaido. In total, about 2.9 million chickens have been culled in the country since the season's first outbreak on October 28.

Bird flu is a highly contagious virus that can cause influenza in birds and result in their deaths. In the period from fall 2020 to spring 2021, Japan suffered the largest avian influenza outbreak in the country's history. The virus affected more than a third of the nation's prefectures, with about 10 million chickens culled in more than 50 farms.

Related Topics

Dead Okayama Tottori Aomori Japan October Influenza 2020 Media From Million

Recent Stories

Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

6 hours ago
 Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach ..

Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach last 16

6 hours ago
 US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflatio ..

US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflation Despite Tighter Policy - Fed ..

7 hours ago
 Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sover ..

Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sovereignty Bond - Finance Dept.

7 hours ago
 Biden Says Senate Must Act Urgently to Avert Rail ..

Biden Says Senate Must Act Urgently to Avert Rail Strike After House Passes Reso ..

7 hours ago
 National Assembly sub-committee formed to evaluate ..

National Assembly sub-committee formed to evaluate DRAP performance

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.