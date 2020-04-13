Japanese biotech company Toyobo has developed a test kit that can detect the coronavirus in an hour, media reported Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Japanese biotech company Toyobo has developed a test kit that can detect the coronavirus in an hour, media reported Monday.

Each kit includes 100 tests and will be sold to health institutions, pharmaceutical companies and universities in Japan for 90,000 Yen ($833), the news agency Kyodo said.

The company reportedly plans to start exporting test kits in May or later.

Toyobo hopes that the technology, which has shortened the time needed to amplify the virus' genetic code to make it detectable, will help other companies develop an antiviral treatment.

Japan has so far tested more than 78,700 people for the new coronavirus, with 7,255 testing positive. In the past day, 530 new cases have been confirmed. The death toll now stands at 102.