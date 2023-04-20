TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The trade deficit of Japan hit a record high of 21.73 trillion Yen ($160 billion) in the fiscal year 2022, which began on April 1, 2022, and ended on March 31, 2023, the data of the Japanese Finance Ministry showed on Thursday.

The previous record-high trade deficit was recorded in 2013 when it reached 13.76 trillion yen. The current numbers show that Japan's trade deficit in fiscal 2022 became the highest since comparable data became available in fiscal 1979.

The increase in Japan's trade deficit was spurred by the rise in energy prices, which Tokyo imports in full, and the weakening of the country's national Currency against the Dollar.