UrduPoint.com

Japan's Trade Deficit At Record High Of $160Bln In FY 2022 - Finance Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Japan's Trade Deficit at Record High of $160Bln in FY 2022 - Finance Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The trade deficit of Japan hit a record high of 21.73 trillion Yen ($160 billion) in the fiscal year 2022, which began on April 1, 2022, and ended on March 31, 2023, the data of the Japanese Finance Ministry showed on Thursday.

The previous record-high trade deficit was recorded in 2013 when it reached 13.76 trillion yen. The current numbers show that Japan's trade deficit in fiscal 2022 became the highest since comparable data became available in fiscal 1979.

The increase in Japan's trade deficit was spurred by the rise in energy prices, which Tokyo imports in full, and the weakening of the country's national Currency against the Dollar.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo Japan March April Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

2 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

10 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

10 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.