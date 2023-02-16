(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The trade deficit of Japan hit a record high of 3.5 trillion Yen ($26.1 billion) in January as imports surged and exports slipped, the data of the Japanese Finance Ministry showed on Thursday.

According to the ministry, Japan's imports rose 17.8% in January year-on-year to 10.05 trillion yen, while export was up only 3.

5% to 6.55 trillion yen.

The previous monthly record high trade deficit was recorded in Japan in August 2022, when the deficit was 2.82 trillion yen ($21.03 billion at current exchange rates).

The increase in Japan's trade deficit was spurred by the rise in energy prices, which Tokyo imports in full, and the weakening of the country's national Currency against the Dollar.