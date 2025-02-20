Open Menu

Japan's Trade Minister Arranging US Trip: Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Japan's trade minister arranging US trip: reports

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Japan's trade minister is arranging a visit to the United States in coming weeks to seek exemptions from President Donald Trump's tariffs, local media said Thursday.

This month Trump said he was "simplifying our tariffs on steel and aluminum" as he signed off on a fresh round of import duties, which take effect on March 12.

"It's 25 percent without exceptions or exemptions," he said in the Oval Office at the time.

This week Trump also warned he will impose tariffs "in the neighbourhood of 25 percent" on auto imports, and a similar amount or higher on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

Vehicles represented 28 percent of all Japan's exports to the United States last year.

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto is seeking to make his US trip before March 12, the Asahi newspaper and Kyodo news reported, citing unnamed government sources.

The trade ministry told AFP that no official announcement had been made.

Muto was arranging meetings with new US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and others, the Asahi said.

He hopes to highlight Japan's contribution to the US economy, including investments and liquified natural gas imports, it added.

Last week, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya reportedly said he had asked his US counterpart Marco Rubio to exempt Japan from the steel and aluminum tariffs.

Muto's meetings, if realised, may also touch on the blocked acquisition of US Steel by Nippon Steel, the Asahi said.

Trump recently said Nippon Steel would "invest" in US Steel instead.

Recent Stories

AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 20 ..

AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 2025

56 seconds ago
 UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 mo ..

UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024

16 minutes ago
 Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 202 ..

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

18 minutes ago
 Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute i ..

Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew par ..

Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in ..

Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..

11 hours ago
 Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritag ..

Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days

11 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..

12 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

13 hours ago
 King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Isl ..

King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference

13 hours ago

More Stories From World