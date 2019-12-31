UrduPoint.com
Japan's Ultra-low Orbiting Satellite Recognized In Guinness World Records

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:52 PM

Japan's Tsubame satellite, known for its ultra-low orbiting capabilities, has been recognized in the Guinness World Records as achieving the "lowest altitude by an Earth observation satellite in orbit," Japan's space agency said Monday

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Japan's Tsubame satellite, known for its ultra-low orbiting capabilities, has been recognized in the Guinness World Records as achieving the "lowest altitude by an Earth observation satellite in orbit," Japan's space agency said Monday.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), confirmed that as part of its test mission, Tsubame, from Dec. 23, 2017, to Oct. 1, 2019, flew at an orbital altitude of 167.4 km.

This compares to the 600 to 800 km range in which regular Earth observation satellites usually operate.

Using a combination of gas-jet thrusters and a special ion engine system designed by JAXA, Tsubame kept its record low altitude for seven days and captured high resolution images as well as collected atmospheric-related data.

The satellite's ultra-low orbit enabled it to capture more detailed information on the Earth's surface, but required it to deal with more atmospheric resistance, JAXA explained.

At such a low altitude, the satellite will be exposed to "1,000 times more atmospheric resistance than those at usual altitudes and concentrated atomic oxygen that would accelerate the deterioration of satellite parts," the space agency here said.

JAXA also said that the materials it developed to ensure Tsubame would be able to withstand being exposed to atomic oxygen for lengthy periods, could help the future of satellite technology.

"I'd like to make use of this achievement toward future science, technology and satellite utilization, and contribute to helping solve as many social issues as possible," Masanori Sasaki, the Super Low Altitude Test Satellite project manager at JAXA, was quoted as saying.

