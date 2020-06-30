(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The unemployment rate in Japan increased in May from a month earlier, as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to firms laying off staff as businesses stall, the government said in a report on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan's unemployment rate climbed to 2.

9 percent in the recording period, with the figure coming on the heels of a 2.6-percent increase logged a month earlier.

Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Tuesday that the job availability ratio in Japan stood at 1.20 in May, dropping from a ratio of 1.32 booked in April, marking the lowest reading since July 2015.

The ratio equates to there being 120 job openings for every 100 people seeking work.