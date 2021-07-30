The Japanese government's data showed Friday that Japan's unemployment rate dropped to 2.9 percent in June, revealing a recovery in employment at restaurants and retailers struck hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the state of emergency lifted in some areas, local media reported

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) --:The Japanese government's data showed Friday that Japan's unemployment rate dropped to 2.9 percent in June, revealing a recovery in employment at restaurants and retailers struck hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the state of emergency lifted in some areas, local media reported.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell from 3.

0 percent in May, improving for the first time since March, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said the job availability ratio increased to 1.13 from 1.09 for the previous month, meaning there were 113 openings for every 100 job seekers.

Japan has lifted the state of emergency, which requests restaurants to close early and citizens to refrain from unnecessary outings, in nine prefectures including Tokyo.