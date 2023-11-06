Open Menu

Japan's Unification Church To Entrust 10 Bln Yen To Gov't For Victims' Relief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) -- Japan's controversial religious group Unification Church is approaching the government for an arrangement to entrust a fund to aid victims affected by the group's practices, local media reported on Monday.

The group aims to make available a significant sum, reportedly up to 10 billion Yen (67 million U.S. Dollars), to be held by the government, national broadcaster NHK cited sources within the organization as reporting.

The fund is intended for potential use in compensating individuals who claim to have fallen victim to donation collection tactics or other activities perpetrated by the group or its affiliates, said the report.

According to NHK, Japanese lawmakers in the Diet are actively deliberating on the most effective means to safeguard the group's assets, ensuring their availability and accountability for compensating victims.

Concerns have been voiced that the group might attempt to transfer its assets overseas or redirect them to other entities before facing a court-issued order that might revoke its status as a religious corporation.

