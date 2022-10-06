UrduPoint.com

Japan's Upper House Adopts Resolution Condemning North Korea's Missile Launches

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 08:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Japan's upper house on Thursday passed a resolution condemning North Korea's missile tests, including the launch of a ballistic missile over Japanese territory on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years. On Thursday morning, North Korea fired yet another two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan.

"For the first time in five years, North Korea launched a missile that flew over Japan. This is a serious threat to our national security and is totally unacceptable. We protest and condemn this action in the strongest possible terms," the draft resolution read.

The consideration of the document by Japan's upper house was broadcast on its official channel.

On Wednesday, Japan's lower house passed a resolution in condemnation of North Korea's missile tests.

Later in the day, the UN Security Council held a meeting on the North Korean missile launches. While Western countries unequivocally condemned North Korea, the Russian and Chinese envoys said North Korea's ballistic missile launches are not random, pointing out that United States and its allies in the region have conducted joint military exercises that concern Pyongyang.

On September 25, Pyongyang launched a short-range ballistic missile for the first time since June 5 and conducted several missiles launches last week. The first test-launch was carried out amid the arrival of the USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group to participate in the combined drills with the South Korean navy.

On Wednesday, a Pentagon official confirmed to Sputnik that the US carrier strike group led by USS Ronald Reagan has returned to the Sea of Japan after North Korea conducted ballistic missile launches.

