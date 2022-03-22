UrduPoint.com

Japan's Upper House Approves Draft FY-2022 Budget With Record Defense Spending

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 03:14 PM

Japan's Upper House Approves Draft FY-2022 Budget With Record Defense Spending

Japan's House of Councillors on Tuesday has approved the draft budget for the fiscal year of 2022, starting on April 1, with a record defense spending

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Japan's House of Councillors on Tuesday has approved the draft budget for the fiscal year of 2022, starting on April 1, with a record defense spending.

The budget, which has been increasing for the 10th year in a row, has reached a record 107.6 trillion Yen ($902.5 billion), according to the voting broadcast on the upper house's website. The budget for 2021 fiscal year, which will end on March 31, 2022, was 106.6 trillion yen ($894.2 billion).

According to the broadcast, 5.4 trillion yen (about $45.

3 billion) will be spent on defense in the upcoming fiscal year, presumably with the focus on such areas as cyber- and space defense. Also, Japan intends to purchase new armament, build two ships equipped with Aegis ballistic missile defense systems, and develop a new fighter jet.

Social and health care sectors will see another record-high expenditure of 36.27 trillion yen (about $304.2 billion), while about five trillion yen ($41.94 billion) will be allocated to address possible contingencies, including the pandemics.

Related Topics

Budget Japan March April Billion

Recent Stories

LG representatives network established to promote ..

LG representatives network established to promote girls education

22 seconds ago
 Tokyo Summons Russian Ambassador as Moscow Withdra ..

Tokyo Summons Russian Ambassador as Moscow Withdraws From Peace Treaty Dialogue- ..

25 seconds ago
 Israeli Prime Minister Bennett Pays First Visit to ..

Israeli Prime Minister Bennett Pays First Visit to India From April 3-5

26 seconds ago
 Wasim Akram writes heartfelt note on birthday of h ..

Wasim Akram writes heartfelt note on birthday of her wife Shaniera

15 minutes ago
 COAS terms OIC conference as historic development ..

COAS terms OIC conference as historic development  

34 minutes ago
 Muslim Ummah faced with multiple challenges: OIC C ..

Muslim Ummah faced with multiple challenges: OIC Chief

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>