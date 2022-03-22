Japan's House of Councillors on Tuesday has approved the draft budget for the fiscal year of 2022, starting on April 1, with a record defense spending

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Japan's House of Councillors on Tuesday has approved the draft budget for the fiscal year of 2022, starting on April 1, with a record defense spending.

The budget, which has been increasing for the 10th year in a row, has reached a record 107.6 trillion Yen ($902.5 billion), according to the voting broadcast on the upper house's website. The budget for 2021 fiscal year, which will end on March 31, 2022, was 106.6 trillion yen ($894.2 billion).

According to the broadcast, 5.4 trillion yen (about $45.

3 billion) will be spent on defense in the upcoming fiscal year, presumably with the focus on such areas as cyber- and space defense. Also, Japan intends to purchase new armament, build two ships equipped with Aegis ballistic missile defense systems, and develop a new fighter jet.

Social and health care sectors will see another record-high expenditure of 36.27 trillion yen (about $304.2 billion), while about five trillion yen ($41.94 billion) will be allocated to address possible contingencies, including the pandemics.