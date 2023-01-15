UrduPoint.com

Japan's Warship Inazuma Getting Towed To Shipyard In Hiroshima Prefecture - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2023 | 07:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) destroyer Inazuma, which lost control earlier this week in waters near Japan's western prefecture of Yamaguchi, is being towed to a shipyard in Hiroshima Prefecture for further inspection, the Kyodo news agency reports.

Inazuma is expected to reach the Japan Marine United shipyard in the city of Onomichi on Sunday night. The rise of the ship to the dock is scheduled for Monday, January 16, Kyodo reported on Sunday.

After that, specialists will begin to inspect the destroyer in order to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Japanese media reported on Tuesday that there was a possibility that Inazuma lost control after striking rocks on the seabed. According to MSDF, divers confirmed a minor oil leak from the ship's broken propeller earlier this week. None of the crew members were injured as a result of the incident.

MSDF said on Thursday that the warship likely veered off course and hit underwater rocks, causing the destroyer's propeller to break.

