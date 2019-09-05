Japan's Hitachi Zosen industrial corporation will build a waste incineration plant outside Moscow that will be capable of processing up to 7,600 tonnes of waste daily, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Japan's Hitachi Zosen industrial corporation will build a waste incineration plant outside Moscow that will be capable of processing up to 7,600 tonnes of waste daily, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday.

"This July a company that is part of Japan's Hitachi Zosen group received an order for a waste incineration plant outside Moscow. It will be able to process up to 7,600 tonnes per day. As it incinerates these 7,600 tonnes of waste daily, it can simultaneously generate enough electricity to supply 1.

5 million people. This means that, under this calculation, over ten percent of the city of Moscow's electrical demand will be covered through the incineration of waste," Abe said at a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6.