MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Japan is seeing its weekly average of COVID-19 cases edge up for the first time in six weeks, according to the NHK broadcaster's estimates based on official data.

The average for the 7-day period through Thursday was 117% of the previous week.

The average daily count was 45,345, up from 6,500 cases in the previous week.

The viral resurgence is linked to the further lifting of coronavirus measures from March 22 in the capital region of Tokyo and 17 other prefectures.

Infectious disease Hamada Atsuo of the Tokyo Medical University told the public broadcaster that an omicron sub-variant was becoming dominant in the country.