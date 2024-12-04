Open Menu

Japan's Welfare Applications Hit Decade-high

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The number of welfare applications across Japan reached 21,832 in September, marking a 0.9 percent increase from the same month last year and the highest figure for the month in the past decade, data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed Wednesday.

Compared to September of the previous year, welfare applications increased by 188 cases, maintaining a year-on-year rise for the third consecutive month, according to the data.

The ministry attributed the increase in applications to the potential impact of rising living costs on various aspects of citizens' lives, emphasizing the need for close monitoring.

"With welfare applications hitting a 10-year high for September, it is clear that economic pressures are affecting many households," the ministry said.

The number of households newly receiving welfare benefits in September stood at 18,482, a decrease of 321 households from the same period last year. The total number of households receiving welfare benefits in September was 1,650,802, showing a slight decrease of 385 households year-on-year, the data showed.

