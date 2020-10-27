UrduPoint.com
Japan's Zero-Emissions Pledge Lacks Specifics, Requires Bold Change To Energy Policy - NGO

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) OSCOW, October 27 (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - Japan's pledge to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, while welcome, lacks details on the concrete steps planned by the government, and can only achieved if there is fundamental shift in the country's energy strategy, 350.org Japan, a local branch of the global environmentalist NGO, told Sputnik.

During his first keynote address to the Japanese parliament on Monday, new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged that the country would go carbon neutral by 2050. Under the previous government plan announced back in 2018, Japan was expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. According to Suga, Japan will develop renewable energy sources, as well as nuclear energy.

"Japan was slower to declare the intention to go carbon neutral by 2050 than other countries, but we still welcome it. However, despite the fact that the next 10 years are particularly important, the declaration lacked concrete content, especially the raising of the emissions reduction target for 2030 and the energy policy to support it.

Therefore, the feasibility cannot be evaluated at this stage," Takayoshi Yokoyama, a representative of 350.org Japan, said in an email.

Yokoyama noted, however, that attaining carbon neutrality by 2050 was possible for Japan.

"To do so, we need to make a bold shift in our energy strategy and take the share of renewable energy to 100 percent. In addition, there is need to change policies so that 100 percent of cars, including in the transportation industry, are replaced with electric vehicles. According to a survey, Japan has just enough renewable energy sources to meet the demand," he said.

He explained that the government should both subsidize the development and the popularization of renewable energy as well as energy-saving technologies.

