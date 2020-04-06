UrduPoint.com
Japanse Prime Minister Says Planning To Declare State Of Emergency Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:23 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he would make an announcement about the state of emergency on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the cities would not be shut down

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he would make an announcement about the state of emergency on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the cities would not be shut down.

"On April 7, I intend to declare the state of emergency," Abe said, as aired by the NHK broadcaster.

The measures will concern Tokyo and its surroundings and six other prefectures. However, "unlike in the foreign countries, the cities will not be closed," Abe said.

The prime minister announced a new set of anti-crisis measures worth 108 trillion Yen, or about $989 billion, which is roughly equivalent to the 20 percent of the country's GDP.

