Japarov Gains 79% Of Vote, Wins Kyrgyz Presidential Election After 92% Votes Counted

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 09:50 PM

Japarov Gains 79% of Vote, Wins Kyrgyz Presidential Election After 92% Votes Counted

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov has received 79 percent of the vote after 92 percent of the ballots have been processed and wins the first round of the presidential election, the country's Central Election Committee said on Sunday.

Over 1 million people have voted for Japarov's candidacy in the election, according to the committee's data.

He is followed by the leader of the opposition Butun (United) Kyrgyzstan party, Adakhan Madumarov, who has 6.6 percent of the vote.

On Sunday, Kyrgyzstan held an early presidential election and a referendum on the form of government after the October post-election unrest toppled the previous leader, Sooronbay Jeenbekov. Over 81 percent of voters have voted in favor of a presidential system of government, according to preliminary results.

