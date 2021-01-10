Japarov Leading in Kyrgyz Presidential Election With 73.04% of Vote - Preliminary Results

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov is leading in the presidential election with 73.04 percent of the vote, according to data from 47 percent of polling stations, the country's Central Election Committee told Sputnik on Sunday.

"[A total] of 1,163 out of 2,474 signals were received from polling station with electronic ballot boxes. This is 47 percent [of votes having been processed]. Japarov has 73.04% [of votes]," the committee said.

Japarov's main rival has slightly over 5 percent of the vote.