UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japarov Leading In Kyrgyz Presidential Election With 73.04% Of Vote - Preliminary Results

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Japarov Leading in Kyrgyz Presidential Election With 73.04% of Vote - Preliminary Results

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov is leading in the presidential election with 73.04 percent of the vote, according to data from 47 percent of polling stations, the country's Central Election Committee told Sputnik on Sunday.

"[A total] of 1,163 out of 2,474 signals were received from polling station with electronic ballot boxes. This is 47 percent [of votes having been processed]. Japarov has 73.04% [of votes]," the committee said.

Japarov's main rival has slightly over 5 percent of the vote.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote Sunday From

Recent Stories

MOHAP provides over 1 million doses of COVID-19 va ..

20 minutes ago

Nakheel Malls embarks on data transformation journ ..

1 hour ago

DIP’s 7th energised DEWA substation increases po ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi University students win EGA grant to bui ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

2 hours ago

Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah shines light on beau ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.