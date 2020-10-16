Japarov Pledges to Keep Kyrgyz Foreign Policy Unchanged After Assuming Presidential Duties

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, who assumed presidential duties after the parliament speaker officially refused to do so, promised on Friday to keep the foreign policy unchanged.

"Thanks god, the change of power in our country was peaceful. There was no looting. I will do my best to keep the foreign policy and other important areas unchanged," Japarov told the Kyrgyz parliament.