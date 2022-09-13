UrduPoint.com

Japarov-Putin Meeting Planned On Sidelines Of SCO Summit - Kyrgyz Leader's Office

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 04:00 PM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The meeting between Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, the office of the Kyrgyz leader told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"President Sadyr Japarov will hold bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the SCO," the office's spokesman said.

