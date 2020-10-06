Japarov Replaces Boronov as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan - Parliament

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov has resigned amid large-scale protests in the country and was replaced by Sadyr Japarov, the country's parliament said on Tuesday

According to the Kabar news agency, Boronov's statement was read by lawmaker Mirlan Bakirov at an extraordinary session of the parliament, which is being held in the Dostuk hotel.

Opposition politician Sadyr Japarov, who was released from prison on Monday, has become the new prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the republic's parliament told Sputnik.