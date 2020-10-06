UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japarov Replaces Boronov As Prime Minister Of Kyrgyzstan - Parliament

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:38 PM

Japarov Replaces Boronov as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan - Parliament

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov has resigned amid large-scale protests in the country and was replaced by Sadyr Japarov, the country's parliament said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Kyrgyz Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov has resigned amid large-scale protests in the country and was replaced by Sadyr Japarov, the country's parliament said on Tuesday.

According to the Kabar news agency, Boronov's statement was read by lawmaker Mirlan Bakirov at an extraordinary session of the parliament, which is being held in the Dostuk hotel.

Opposition politician Sadyr Japarov, who was released from prison on Monday, has become the new prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the republic's parliament told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Hotel Kyrgyzstan From

Recent Stories

Al Jazira Club sign partnership with sports giant ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Economy shuts down brokerage office, fines 8 ..

26 minutes ago

Twitter Flags Trump Post Claiming COVID-19 Less Le ..

2 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives US Ambassador

41 minutes ago

Putin Meets With Ukrainian Politician Medvedchuk

2 minutes ago

Global Airlines Need Gov't Aid to Survive Prolonge ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.