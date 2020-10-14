UrduPoint.com
Japarov Says Agreement On Russian Air Base In Kyrgyzstan's Kant Will Not Be Revisited

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:22 PM

Japarov Says Agreement on Russian Air Base in Kyrgyzstan's Kant Will Not Be Revisited

Kyrgyzstan's new Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov said on Wednesday he had no intention to review the agreement on the Russian air base in the Kyrgyz town of Kant

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Kyrgyzstan's new Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov said on Wednesday he had no intention to review the agreement on the Russian air base in the Kyrgyz town of Kant.

"No. This is not on the agenda, we will not revisit it," Japarov said at a press conference.

A Soviet air base was set up to the south of Kant back in 1941.

After the Soviet Union dissolution, control over the base was transferred to Kyrgyzstan. The air base has been hosting the Russian Air Force units since 2003, in accordance with a bilateral agreement. In late 2012, Kyrgyzstan agreed to lease the base to Russia for 15 years, with an option for an automatic extension for another five years, in exchange for Russia's reduction of the Kyrgyz debt.

