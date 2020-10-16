UrduPoint.com
Japarov's Ally Kamchybek Tashiev Appointed Kyrgyz Security Committee Chair - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 05:33 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Acting Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov appointed his close ally Kamchybek Tashiev as the chairman of the National Security Committee, the press service of the president told Sputnik on Friday.

"Kamchybek Tashiev was appointed the chairman of the National Security Committee today," the press service said.

