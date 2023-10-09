(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland's governing party, has spent years doggedly working on his vision of a conservative, Catholic and highly centralised nation in which criticism is increasingly sidelined.

As the country prepares for elections on Sunday, that outlook is being put to the test as the 74-year-old Kaczynski is challenged once again by his nemesis, former EU council president Donald Tusk.

Kaczynski holds the formal role of deputy prime minister and for many years was simply a member of parliament, but he is seen as Poland's true power broker as head of the Law and Justice (PiS) party.

A diminutive figure, he is adored by his supporters who see him as a leader without compare and a true defender of Poland's interests and national identity.

Opponents accuse him of pursuing a divisive brand of populism that has set Poles against one another.

They blame him for leading the country towards authoritarianism and away from the European Union -- all while consolidating power in his hands.

Kaczynski's power base is the headquarters of his party on Nowogrodzka Street in central Warsaw, and he appears in public only for parliamentary sessions or election rallies where he makes scathing speeches.

He has promised to complete reforms initiated eight years ago when PiS began its latest stint in power -- including an overhaul of the judiciary that the government says is aimed at rooting out corruption.

The reforms have angered the liberal opposition and the European Commission, which worries about a politicisation of the judiciary and has initiated unprecedented financial sanctions on Poland.

Kaczynski says Poland should stay in the EU but wants a "Europe of nations" with fewer powers for Brussels.

He regularly accuses the EU for undermining Polish sovereignty and making it simply "a land inhabited by Poles" at the mercy of Brussels and Berlin.

He has also put special emphasis in the campaign on the question of migrants, accusing Brussels of wanting to send thousands of migrants to Poland under a relocation system being discussed among EU partners.

- Rivalry with Tusk -

Kaczynski, a cat lover who has been single all his life, is the twin brother of former president Lech Kaczynski, who died in a plane crash in 2010.

They grew up in communist-era Warsaw, the sons of an engineer father and a philologist mother.

Jaroslaw lived with his mother until her death in 2013.

Aged 12, the two boys starred in a popular children's film, "The Two Who Stole The Moon", before both went on to study law and then join the anti-communist movement, embarking on political careers.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski joined a dissident workers' organisation in 1976 before becoming an adviser to the Solidarity trade union movement.

As a lawmaker in post-communist Poland, he worked along with his brother for Solidarity leader and Nobel prize winner Lech Walesa, who became president in 1990.

Walesa later fired both men, accusing them of disloyalty and plotting against him.

Years later, Lech Kaczynski was elected mayor of Warsaw in 2003 and became president in 2005.

Jaroslaw became prime minister in 2006, appointed by his brother as head of an uneasy alliance between PiS, populist farmers and a far-right party.

Undermined by his allies and increasingly at odds with the EU, he lost power to Tusk's liberals in 2007.

Ever since, he has harboured a personal animosity towards Tusk that deepened after the plane crash that killed his brother and the handling of the investigation while the liberals were in power.

Tusk went on to become head of the European Council and was re-elected to that post in 2017 despite opposition from PiS, which had regained power by then.

At election rallies, Kaczynski frequently accuses Tusk of representing the interests of Brussels, Berlin and Moscow and not those of true Poles.

"The idea of governing Poland from the outside must be rejected," he said at a rally on Saturday.

But, perhaps mindful of Tusk's confident performance in a televised election debate in 2007 against a nervous Kaczynski, the latter pulled out of the campaign's only scheduled debate between the two, set for Monday.