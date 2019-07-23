Javad Zarif Congratulates Johnson on Being Elected to Head UK Conservative Party

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif congratulated on Tuesday Boris Johnson on being elected to head the UK Conservative Party, stressing that Iran did not seek confrontation.

Johnson, the former London mayor and former UK foreign secretary, won the vote to head the UK Conservative Party, securing a total of 92,153 votes, compared to Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt's 46,656.

He will become the UK prime minister on Wednesday after outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May steps down.

"The May govt's [government's] seizure of Iranian oil at behest of US is piracy, pure & simple. I congratulate my former counterpart, @BorisJohnson on becoming UK PM [prime minister]. Iran does not seek confrontation. But we have 1500 miles of Persian Gulf coastline. These are our waters & we will protect them," Zarif wrote on Twitter.