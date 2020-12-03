UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Javad Zarif Says Iran Nuclear Deal Will Never Be Re-Negotiated

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 04:45 PM

Javad Zarif Says Iran Nuclear Deal Will Never Be Re-Negotiated

The nuclear deal on Iran, reached in 2015, will never be re-negotiated, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday during the MED 2020 virtual conference

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The nuclear deal on Iran, reached in 2015, will never be re-negotiated, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday during the MED 2020 virtual conference.

"We will not re-negotiate the deal that we negotiated.

The fact is that the United States and the European partners started with 20 plus 10 years of restrictions, Iran started with none. We agreed somewhere in the middle with 10 plus a few more years. This was the result of two years of negotiations. It will never be renegotiated, period," Zarif said.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear United States 2015 2020

Recent Stories

Capitalising on faith in human convergence between ..

1 minute ago

PTCL concludes Webinars-for-a-Cause series under i ..

20 minutes ago

Thailand to Boost Average Spending Per Trip to Rev ..

43 seconds ago

Netanyahu to Drag Out Election to Dump 'Dead' Cabi ..

45 seconds ago

Sania Mirza shares adorable picture with son Izhaa ..

27 minutes ago

3 quacks' clinics sealed in faisalabad

48 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.