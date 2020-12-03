Javad Zarif Says Iran Nuclear Deal Will Never Be Re-Negotiated

The nuclear deal on Iran, reached in 2015, will never be re-negotiated, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday during the MED 2020 virtual conference

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The nuclear deal on Iran, reached in 2015, will never be re-negotiated, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday during the MED 2020 virtual conference.

"We will not re-negotiate the deal that we negotiated.

The fact is that the United States and the European partners started with 20 plus 10 years of restrictions, Iran started with none. We agreed somewhere in the middle with 10 plus a few more years. This was the result of two years of negotiations. It will never be renegotiated, period," Zarif said.