UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready To Repatriate Bodies Of Ukrainian Victims Of Boeing Plane Crash

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies of Ukrainian Victims of Boeing Plane Crash

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told his Ukrainian counterpart Vadym Prystaiko in phone talks on Thursday that Tehran was ready to hand over the bodies of Ukrainians who died in the Ukrainian Boeing passenger plane to Kiev, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told his Ukrainian counterpart Vadym Prystaiko in phone talks on Thursday that Tehran was ready to hand over the bodies of Ukrainians who died in the Ukrainian Boeing passenger plane to Kiev, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported.

"During this telephone conversation, Zarif informed about Iran's readiness to hand over the bodies of Ukrainian citizens and allow the specialists of that country to participate in the decryption of the black box," the ministry said in a statement posted on its Telegram-channel.

The Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed on January 8 near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. According to official data, 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three UK nationals were among the victims.

The Iranian military later admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of a US retaliation to Iran's attack against US bases in neighboring Iraq.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Iran Iraq Died Tehran Kiev United Kingdom January All Airport

Recent Stories

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

21 minutes ago

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with Af ..

1 hour ago

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

18 minutes ago

US Senate Formally Begins Trump Impeachment Trial

34 minutes ago

Ukrainian President, Prime Minister to Attend Davo ..

35 minutes ago

Livestock deptt offers support to University of Ve ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.