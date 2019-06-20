UrduPoint.com
Javid Out Of UK Premiership Race, Johnson, Hunt, Gove To Go On - Vote Result

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 05:30 PM

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid is out of the contest for the leadership of the UK ruling Conservative Party and the country's premiership, the results of the party lawmakers' vote showed Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid is out of the contest for the leadership of the UK ruling Conservative Party and the country's premiership, the results of the party lawmakers' vote showed Thursday.

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson secured 157 votes, his successor Jeremy Hunt got 59 votes. Secretary of State for Environment Michael Gove had 61 votes. All three will go on to the next round.

