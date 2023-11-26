Open Menu

Jawad Malik Urges Saudi Arabia To Hire More Pakistanis For Its Companies

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Jawad Malik urges Saudi Arabia to hire more Pakistanis for its companies

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Jawad Sohrab Malik held a meeting with the Chairman of Al-Rashid Group of Saudi Arabia, Rashid Saad Al-Rashid, at the company's headquarters on Sunday.

The Chairman of the Al-Rashid Group welcomed the Pakistani delegation, which included the SAPM, Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq, DG of BEOE, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of OPHRD, and Embassy officers.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis also attended the meeting, said a news release issued here.

Al-Rashid Group is a large Saudi Arabian conglomerate with a number of mega-projects in the kingdom. Jawad Sohrab Malik thanked the chairman for hiring a significant number of Pakistani workers.

He specifically urged the Al-Rashid Group to hire more Pakistani workers for their projects. He also assured full cooperation in recruitment from Pakistan. Both heads agreed to further strengthen cooperation.

The SAPM, "I am pleased to have met with Chairman Al-Rashid today to discuss opportunities for further cooperation between Pakistan and the Al-Rashid Group and very grateful for the chairman's commitment to hiring Pakistani workers and his willingness to consider further recruitment from Pakistan. "

Rashid Saad Al-Rashid, "We have a long and positive history of working with Pakistani companies and workers, value their contributions to our projects and are committed to continuing to hire Pakistani workers in the future. We are also open to exploring new areas of cooperation with Pakistan."

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Company Saudi Rashid Saudi Arabia Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

12 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 day ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From World