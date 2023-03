(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) sent a signal to abort the flight of a new Japanese H3 rocket, launched earlier Tuesday from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, according to a JAXA broadcast.

The destruct command was issued after a second stage engine failure.