JAXA Confirms Launch Date For Japan's Largest H3 Rocket For February 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2022 | 01:40 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Japan's aerospace agency JAXA has confirmed the launch date for the country's newest and largest H-3 rocket on February 12, 2023, the agency said on Friday.

According to the agency, the launch is scheduled from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Japan originally planned to launch H3 in 2020 but had to delay the launch to the 2021 fiscal year, which will end on March 31.

The H3 rocket is Japan's next-generation heavy-lift launch vehicle, developed by JAXA in cooperation with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to replace the aging H-IIA rocket. It will be primarily used for commercial satellite launches, while its upgraded versions may be engaged in future lunar missions.

