Jayasuriya Grabs Five Wickets As Sri Lanka Win First New Zealand Test
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Prabath Jayasuriya took five wickets to steer Sri Lanka to a 63-run victory Monday against New Zealand on the final morning of the first Test in Galle.
Set a target of 275 to win, the Black Caps were bowled out for 211 less than 15 minutes after play resumed, with Rachin Ravindra top-scoring on 92.
"When you come to Galle, all that you need to do is to stick to the basics," said man-of-the-match Jayasuriya.
"The wicket provides plenty of assistance and you just need to bowl with discipline. Your consistency is the key and there was lot of help from the rest of the spinners as well."
Ravindra had finished on Sunday waging a lone battle on a sharply turning pitch in Galle, where the tourists had lost all four of their previous Test encounters.
His knock was the highest score by a New Zealander at the ground, eclipsing Ross Taylor's 89 in 2019.
But the slender path to victory he had opened was snapped shut when Jayasuriya trapped him lbw while trying to defend on the back foot.
The decision was upheld despite Ravindra's review, and he departed having added just one run to his overnight total.
Jayasuriya, who took nine wickets across the match and finished the second innings five for 68, brought the match to an end when he bowled rookie pacer William O'Rourke for a duck.
"Disappointed we didn't get enough lead in the first innings," New Zealand skipper Tim Southee said.
"We had the game in the hand, but we threw it away."
O'Rourke, 23, had impressed for New Zealand with eight wickets, including his second five-wicket haul from just three Test appearances in the first innings.
"William O'Rourke has been brilliant for us," Southee said.
"For him to come here and do what he did was absolutely amazing. He's never played in conditions like these... when there is not much for pace bowling. His effort was sensational."
New Zealand had cause for cheer after fighting on for a fifth day during their first Test in six months on a pitch where they have always struggled.
Their scheduled warm-up against Afghanistan earlier in September was washed out without a ball being bowled.
Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed 6-90 in Sri Lanka's second innings, the best figures by a New Zealand bowler in Sri Lanka since Daniel Vettori's 6-64 in Colombo in 1998.
Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, and Daryl Mitchell all contributed with half-centuries in the first innings.
The second and final match of the series will be held at the same venue from Thursday.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
Austria's far right woos anti-vaxxers with fund for vaccine 'victims'1 minute ago
-
Xi says wants to deepen BRI cooperation with Sri Lanka under new leader2 minutes ago
-
New Socceroos coach Popovic confident he can rescue World Cup campaign32 minutes ago
-
Barnier promises compromise from France's embattled new govt32 minutes ago
-
Austria sees tight election race with far-right polling ahead1 hour ago
-
Rescuers comb muddy riverbanks after Japan floods kill six1 hour ago
-
Sri Lankan leftist leader sworn in after landslide election win1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 63 runs in first Test1 hour ago
-
Swearing, shoeys and swift legs: Singapore GP talking points2 hours ago
-
Sri Lankan leftist leader to take office after landslide election win2 hours ago
-
Football Australia names Tony Popovic as Socceroos coach2 hours ago
-
Scholz's party beats far-right AfD in east German state vote2 hours ago