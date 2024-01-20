Jazan Border Guards Arrest Three Individuals Attempting To Smuggle 60 Kg Of Khat
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Jazan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The land patrols of the Border Guards in Al-Dayer governorate, Jazan Region, have arrested three Ethiopian nationals attempting to smuggle 60 kilograms of khat. Legal procedures have been taken, and the seizures were handed over to the competent authority.
The security authorities call upon citizens and residents to report all information available about any activities related to drug smuggling or selling to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control by calling the numbers 911 for Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Region, and 999 for the rest of the regions, or by email at [email protected]. All calls are treated confidentially.
Recent Stories
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
More Stories From World
-
Colombian mission to Antarctica analyzes climate change footprints18 minutes ago
-
Arab Board Exams for general surgery commence at Aden General Hospital18 minutes ago
-
'Queen Wen' taking inspiration from Li Na at Australian Open38 minutes ago
-
Saudi Dakar Rally 2024 concludes 5th edition with participation of 778 drivers, Co-drivers48 minutes ago
-
Chinese delegation to share expertise during Engineering and Healthcare Show1 hour ago
-
Kidnapping of five sisters sparks outcry in Nigeria1 hour ago
-
Alcaraz blitzes Chinese teen as Swiatek aims to extend hot streak1 hour ago
-
Saoirse Ronan explores 'ugliness' of addiction with Sundance film 'The Outrun'1 hour ago
-
TSMC to launch chipmaking plant in Japan, but US plant to face delays1 hour ago
-
Jokic, Murray star as Nuggets hand Celtics first home loss1 hour ago
-
DR Congo president to be sworn in for new term before huge crowd1 hour ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update1 hour ago