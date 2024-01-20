Jazan Border Guards arrest three individuals attempting to smuggle 60 Kg of Khat

Jazan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The land patrols of the Border Guards in Al-Dayer governorate, Jazan Region, have arrested three Ethiopian nationals attempting to smuggle 60 kilograms of khat. Legal procedures have been taken, and the seizures were handed over to the competent authority.

The security authorities call upon citizens and residents to report all information available about any activities related to drug smuggling or selling to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control by calling the numbers 911 for Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Region, and 999 for the rest of the regions, or by email at [email protected]. All calls are treated confidentially.